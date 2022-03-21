Firefighters tackle Berrynarbor house fire
- Published
Firefighters tackled a blaze which severely damaged a property in north Devon on Saturday.
Crews from 11 different fire stations, including Barnstaple, Illfracombe and Bampton, attended the scene south of Berrynarbor at about 17:40 GMT.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said a range of equipment was used to extinguish the fire, which also caused smoke damage.
It added the cause of the blaze was accidental.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.