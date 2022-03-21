Plymouth council leader ousted after no-confidence vote

Conservative Nick Kelly saw 29 votes in favour of the no-confidence vote over his leadership

A vote of no confidence in the leader of Plymouth City Council has been passed.

The council had been led by Conservative councillor Nick Kelly and comes weeks before local elections for a third of the council's seats in May.

A meeting on Monday saw 29 votes in favour of a no-confidence motion, with 23 against and one abstention.

Conservative councillor Richard Bingley has been elected the new leader of Plymouth City Council.

