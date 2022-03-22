Paignton and Newquay zoos raise thousands for Ukrainian zoos
Two zoos have raised about £25,000 for three zoos in Ukraine following a fundraising weekend.
It comes as some animals in Ukraine were having to be released into forests in a bid to keep them safe.
Dennis Flynn, CEO of Wild Planet Trust which runs Paignton and Newquay zoos said it was "a great effort".
Donations, all of the profits from the shops and restaurants, and half the money from ticket sales were all going towards the cause.
Zoo staff killed
Kharkiv Zoo is among the zoos they are trying to help in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February.
"Tragically in Kharkiv two of the staff there were killed while trying to carry out their duties," Mr Flynn told the BBC.
He said some of the zoo's big cats were evacuated a couple of weeks ago.
"Some tragically, deer and antelope for example have been released into local forests as that's the best way to keep them safe.
"The keepers are doing a brilliant job to try and get food and supplies to the animals in their care."
Bosses said double the number of people usually expected at this time of year visited Paignton and Newquay zoos over the fundraising weekend.
"It was astonishing, people were spending, putting money in the collection tins, donating online, it was just a phenomenal effort and we are just so grateful to everyone who came and supported the effort," Mr Flynn said.
