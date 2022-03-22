Large gorse fire breaks out on Dartmoor
Published
A large gorse fire has broken out on Dartmoor, Devon, firefighters say.
Thirteen appliances from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have been trying to stop it from spreading after it was reported at 12:00 GMT.
Crews were fighting the blaze on multiple fronts and Devon and Cornwall Police have closed the Clearbrook turning of the A386 in Roborough, near Plymouth, the fire service said.
All people who had been in the area had been accounted for, it added.
