Large Dartmoor fire was accidental, says fire service
- Published
A large fire on Dartmoor on Tuesday is believed to have been started accidentally, the fire service has said.
A major incident was declared after the gorse fire broke out on Dartmoor at about 12:00 GMT.
Thirteen fire engines were called to fight the blaze on multiple fronts to prevent it from spreading.
Dartmoor National Park Authority said it had been informed of a legal swale taking place in the area at the time.
Swaling - the controlled burning of Dartmoor - has been used to manage vegetation and clear the ground of dead vegetation so that new growth can appear for about 5,000 years.
The BBC understands that due to a change in wind direction, the swale became out of control and the fire service was promptly called.
It was confirmed to have been put out by about 16:00.
DNPA community and landscape ranger, Rob Steemson, said: "There was a great response from the fire service, which acted quickly to manage the fire and get it under control."
The A386 was closed locally for several hours, but was later reopened.
All the people who had been in the area of the blaze were accounted for.
