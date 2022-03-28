Devon: A35 Landslip still causing delays six months on
A landslip on the A35 near Honiton has caused delays for six months.
Local drivers are frustrated at the disruption and lack of repair work carried out since October.
National Highways, which looks after motorways and some A roads, said: "Designs of the complex repair work needed are now complete.
"We are in the process of appointing a contractor to carry out the works and hope to have them completed shortly."
It continued: "We apologise for the inconvenience. We are in contact with various landowners concerning access to the site."
One Devon driver, Sheldon, said it was "ridiculous" that "nothing has happened" for the past six months.
He said: "Traffic lights and massive queues round a blind corner - I don't know how there hasn't been an accident. Lots of people have started going through red lights as well, overtaking people because they take so long to change."
Sheldon also said he was worried "the whole road would collapse".
National Highways said safety was its number one priority and temporary traffic lights would remain in place while the eastbound carriageway was closed.
It has advised motorists to plan ahead and allow a little extra time for their journeys.
