Devon brown bear orphan cubs move into new home

Wildwood Escot
Wildwood said the enclosure had been left "as natural as possible"

Two orphaned brown bear cubs have moved into their new home after being rescued.

Mish and Lucy were found abandoned in Albania and now an enclosure for them has opened at a Devon animal park.

Wildwood Escot, near Ottery St Mary, said the bears would have been unable to survive in the wild and it was "heart-warming" to see them move in.

Wildwood said it wanted to give the bears an enclosure which had been left "as natural as possible".

Wildwood Escot
The bears' new home follows an appeal by Wildwood Escot

The aim was to create a "lifelong habitat for the bears", said Wildwood.

Mark Habben, director of zoo operations, said it was an "absolute priority" to give the brother and sister bears a "happy and healthy life and encourage their natural behaviours".

The bears, who were rescued in 2019, were kept briefly in Belgium before being brought to Escot in June 2021 when a £250,000 appeal was launched to build the enclosure.

George Hyde, Wildwood Escot general manager, said: "They're the first bears we've ever had at Escot and have become firm favourites with our visitors."

Wildwood Escot
The brown bears are the first at the Escot attraction

Brown Bears factfile

  • Scientific name: Ursus arctosw
  • Type: Mammals
  • Diet: Omnivore
  • Average lifespan in the wild: 25 years
  • Size: 5 (1.5m)-8ft (2.4m)
  • Weight: 700lb (318kg)

Source: National Geographic

Wildwood Escot
Wildwood Escot said the aim was to give the bears a happy and healthy life

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics