Four men found not guilty of smuggling cocaine found on yacht
- Published
Four men were found not guilty of smuggling more than two tonnes of cocaine, found in a yacht.
Billy Downs, 51, Denson White-Morales, 35, Edwin Taylor-Morgan, 42, and Ryan Taylor, 43, all from Nicaragua, were found not guilty by a jury after a trial at Plymouth Crown Court.
They were among six men arrested when a yacht was detained in the English Channel in 2021 carrying an estimated £160m worth of drugs.
It was escorted into Plymouth, Devon.
A British man, Andrew Cole, 32, from Stockton-on-Tees, faces a jail sentence in connection with the smuggling.
Cole admitted a charge of being knowingly concerned in carrying or concealing a class A drug between 21 August and 10 September 2021 at an earlier hearing.
He was remanded in custody and is awaiting sentence.
The prosecution said it will offer no evidence against a fifth Nicaraguan man, Brynie Sjogreen, 39, whose case was due to be heard after the main trial ended.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.