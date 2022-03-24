'Waste sharks' collect rubbish in south Devon trial
Remote operated 'waste sharks' that collect rubbish from the surface of water are being trialled off south Devon.
The robots have been introduced as part of a Preventing Plastic Pollution project and are being trialled off Turnchapel.
The aim is for them to collect waste in Plymouth's Cattewater - where litter is known to collect.
The project is a collaboration between scientists and tech experts.
The University of Plymouth will bring its marine plastic pollution expertise to the project and will collect and analyse the waste consumed by the sharks.
Babcock has also purchased a 'waste shark' which will help to collect plastic waste from waters around the dockyard.
