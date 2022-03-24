Devon hospitals have more than 400 Covid patients
More than 400 patients are in Devon hospital's with Covid - 30% higher than any other point during the pandemic.
North Devon District and South Molton Hospital's have restricted visiting due to the increase in cases.
Devon County Council's chief executive said 40% of those infected were admitted to hospital for other conditions and then tested positive, with six in intensive care.
Dr Phil Norrey said it affected their ability to deal with other admissions.
He told a scrutiny meeting Covid patients make up 13% of hospital capacity, but have a bigger impact due to the infection control measures that are factored in, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Dr Norrey said: "The relaxation of restrictions and the stepping down effectively of the testing regime means that we've got a much higher incidence [of Covid] in the population."
The proportion of people who were becoming seriously ill with the virus had reduced thanks to the vaccine, officials said.
Vulnerable people in Devon, including the over-75s, the clinically vulnerable and residents of older adult care homes have been offered their second Covid booster jab.
Dr Norrey said public health were watching "very closely" which direction the virus was heading in.
"If we haven't managed to match the fourth round of vaccinations with the trajectory of the disease, we could find ourselves in a much more significant position," he said.
