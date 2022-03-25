Tribute paid to motorcyclist who died on the A39

Devon and Cornwall Police
Jack Currant died at the scene on Sunday near Clovelly

Police have named a man who died following a collision on the A39 near Bideford on Sunday.

Jack Currant, from Okehampton, Devon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle collision, which happened at about 12:15 GMT near Clovelly.

The 30-year-old's family said he was a "beautiful soul".

"It's clear how loved he was by everyone, which as a family has brought us all so much comfort," they said.

"Jack, you touched us all with your beautiful soul and have left a massive hole in all our hearts.

"We'll all miss you dearly and you'll be in our hearts forever."

Google
The driver and passenger of a BMW were uninjured, police said

Police said investigations continue into the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 0386 of 20/03/22.

