Tribute paid to motorcyclist who died on the A39
- Published
Police have named a man who died following a collision on the A39 near Bideford on Sunday.
Jack Currant, from Okehampton, Devon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle collision, which happened at about 12:15 GMT near Clovelly.
The 30-year-old's family said he was a "beautiful soul".
"It's clear how loved he was by everyone, which as a family has brought us all so much comfort," they said.
"Jack, you touched us all with your beautiful soul and have left a massive hole in all our hearts.
"We'll all miss you dearly and you'll be in our hearts forever."
Police said investigations continue into the circumstances of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 0386 of 20/03/22.
