Max Woosey: Charity camper 'not coming in' after two years
Marathon camper Max Woosey has said he is "not coming in any time soon", after two years of camping every night.
Max, 12, from Braunton, north Devon, said wear and tear from the weather, including a series of storms this year, meant he had gone through 15 tents.
But he was determined to continue, having raised more than £700,000 for the North Devon Hospice.
And he is inviting others around the world to join him in a second Big Camp Out on Saturday night.
The aim is to celebrate the second anniversary of the start of his run of nights under canvas.
Celebrity Carol Vorderman has said she is going to take part in the event.
All the money raised is going to the hospice that helped a family friend who died of cancer and left Max his tent.
"I'm not coming in any time soon," he said.
"The storms have not been too bad although Storm Eunice was really horrible."
His mother Rachael Woosey said: "I can't quite believe it's two years.
"I don't have words to say how proud I am of him, he just keeps going."
