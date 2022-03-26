Firefighters tackle gorse blaze in West Anstey
Residents have been urged to keep windows and doors shut after firefighters tackled a gorse fire.
Crews were called to West Anstey, near Dulverton, North Devon, at about midnight on Saturday and discovered two separate moorland fires.
A post on Bampton fire station's Facebook page said the "gusty" wind caused the blaze to spread.
Crews from other stations also attended, South Molton fire station confirmed.
A statement from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are advising anyone in the area south west of West Anstey Common to keep all windows and doors closed due to smoke issuing from the fire."
