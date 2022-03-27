Tavistock Goose Fair to return after two-year hiatus
Tavistock's Goose Fair will return after it was cancelled two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fears Covid-19 safety measures could not be imposed forced the fair to be cancelled in 2021 after plans for it to go ahead were scrapped.
Tavistock Town Council announced the event would return on 12 October.
The Goose Fair is held on the second Wednesday of every October and sees fair rides, stalls and activities take place.
A statement on the council's website said: "We are excited to be able to once again organise this long-standing annual event with some changes planned for 2022, and look forward to welcoming back visitors and exhibitors alike."
The fair dates back to the 12th Century, when a Michaelmas Fair was held every 29 September.
This gave businesses the opportunity to trade and was also a social event.
Traders come from all over the country to sell their products, as well as fairground rides set up in the centre of Tavistock.
A similar Goose Fair is also held annually in Nottingham.
Organisers recently announced plans for the event, which was also cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, that could see it return for 10 days instead of the usual five.
