Sidmouth beach section cordoned off after rock fall
- Published
Coastguards have cordoned off part of a beach in a south coast town after a rock fall.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it was told about the fall at Sidmouth in south Devon by police on Sunday morning.
"Our team from Beer Coastguard Rescue Team went and cordoned off the area to keep people safe," said a spokesperson.
The local council had been informed and was going to put up fencing, the MCA said.
The area is notorious for rock falls and residents above the cliffs are losing their gardens to erosion.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.