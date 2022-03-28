Torbay railway bridge build work delayed due to BT cables
Work to replace a railway bridge in Devon has been extended until May.
Torbay Council and track operator Network Rail said replacing the Torbay Road bridge in Paignton had been delayed because engineers were trying not to disrupt BT cables on site.
They said the cables meant the installation of beams to support the road surface would take longer.
Roads either side of the bridge were to remain closed, with existing diversions remaining in place, they added.
Local access for residents living near "the life-expired bridge" was to be maintained, they said.
Once the beams were safely in place, engineers were then to build the new bridge and reinstate the highway by 23 May, project bosses said.
Work was also under way to open a footpath for pedestrians and cyclists on Sunday 8 May, they added.
Scott Pillinger, from Network Rail, apologised for the "disappointing" news.
He said: "Unfortunately, the complex nature of the bridge replacement means that we've had to extend the work to ensure the BT cables keep working and that no-one is cut off from these services."
Torbay Council said it had met with Network Rail last week and there would be a site meeting this week with it and the council's highways team to look at a diversion through Wheatridge Road.
