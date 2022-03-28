Plymouth councillor apologises for Anne Frank retweet
- Published
A councillor who heads an equalities working group has apologised for retweeting a comment about Anne Frank.
Independent Plymouth councillor Chaz Singh said he was unaware of the full content of the original tweet.
"This was the first time I had fully read the tweet and was deeply upset when I realised my mistake," he said.
The issue was raised in a full council meeting on 21 March by Labour councillor Jemima Laing.
At the end of the council meeting Ms Laing asked: "Can I ask you if, as the leader of Plymouth City Council, you are comfortable that, someone who retweets and likes Anne Frank jokes, continues in their role as chair of the council's equalities working group?"
The leader of the council, Richard Bingley who was elected at the same meeting after Nick Kelly was ousted from his role in a vote of no confidence, said he would look into the matter.
On Sunday night, Mr Singh issued an unreserved apology for mistakenly reposting the tweet and pointed to his record in promoting diversity and equality.
"I have dedicated my life to promoting a better understanding of diversity and equality, and I shall continue to do so," he said.
Mr Singh said the comment was sent to him in a Twitter exchange about the challenges facing a local bee-keeper.
He added that he removed the tweet as soon as he had been made aware of its contents.
Voters are due to go to the polls on 5 May to choose 19 councillors.
Mr Singh and Ms Laing will not face re-election until next year.
