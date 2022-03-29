Exmouth cafe and pubs' rent rise for outdoor space
Pub and cafe owners at a coastal resort say rental costs for outdoor seating space is set to increase from £100 to several thousand pounds for some.
One business in Exmouth, Devon, said the rise in cost to rent a patch of land from East Devon District Council was "extortionate".
The council said it had subsidised businesses that adjoined the Strand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.
However, it added a commercial process was now under way.
Olliver Bainbridge from the Grapevine pub said he had been quoted a new rent of £4,500.
He said: "We understand that this is publicly-owned land and we expect to pay for it.
"Our view was something in the five-fold increase in rent would be acceptable, but unfortunately the council has decided to go 45 times the rent, and that's just not ok".
He claimed business owners had spoken to the consultants the council had used and that there was no indication of a possible negotiation.
Jacquie Haywood, owner of Fraklin's cafe bar said her rent was going up from £100 to £1,700 which she called "extortionate".
"I wouldn't think any business in that hospitality sector could make that work," she said.
A spokesperson from East Devon District Council said: "Our request is that the traders interested in a space now engage with the council's agents and we look forward to saying more in the very near future...
"The quoted amounts are professional valuations which we are required by law to obtain.
"The traders have already been told that, and are free to make counter proposals as part of a professional negotiation, as any council or business would expect."
