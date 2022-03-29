Police investigate report of man being raped in Exeter
Police are investigating after a man was allegedly raped in Exeter during the early hours of Tuesday.
Officers said the assault was believed to have taken place between 04:00 and 05:15 BST on the grounds around St Sidwell's Church.
Police said a 20-year-old man from the Exeter area was arrested on suspicion of rape and remained in custody.
A spokesperson for the force said a scene guard remained in place in the area.
Anyone with any information, or who was in the area during the time of the attack, is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/026317/22.
