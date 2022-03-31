Exeter and north Devon hospital merger set to go ahead
Two hospital trusts in Devon will merge in April, it has been confirmed.
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust (NDHT) and Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust (RD&E) will become the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust on 1 April.
A spokesperson said the "same services will still be offered" despite the merger.
The move was first proposed in 2002 and can go ahead after the "final milestone" was completed.
It was signed off by the boards of both trusts, the RD&E's council of governors, NHS Improvement and the secretary of state for health and social care.
Suzanne Tracey, chief executive officer of the merged organisation, said: "This is the final milestone in bringing together NDHT and the RD&E.
"We've been partners for a really long time, and as we've worked even more closely together over the past four years, we've seen what we can achieve together."
She added an electronic patient record is due to be introduced to "modernise" the trust's care.
'Momentous day'
Dame Shan Morgan, chair of the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: "I am delighted to be taking up my post on such a momentous day for the trusts.
"This is a massive achievement and is the right thing to do for the people of North and East Devon."
He added: "1 April will be a historic day for the trusts as they come together, but we want to reassure patients that they will see very little difference from day one.
"The same services will still be offered from all of our hospitals and teams."
North Devon District Hospital, the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and the trust's community services - including community hospitals - will continue to be known by their existing names.
