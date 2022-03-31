Taxi fares to increase by 12.1% in the South Hams
Taxi fares in a part of Devon are to rise by 12% after councillors agreed current rates were too low.
Taxi fares in the South Hams have not been reviewed since 2016, members of the council's licensing committee were told earlier.
The meeting heard it was important to assess them in the light of significant rises in the cost of living and fuel prices.
The rise was approved unanimously by councillors.
The rise of 12.1% is based on the current consumer-price index inflation figure of 4.9%, plus an estimated inflationary rise since January 2018 of 7.2%, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Rosemary Rowe, who proposed the rise of 12.1%, said they needed to consider the people in the taxi industry and also those who use taxis in light of poor rural public transport services.
"The last time we did it [raise prices] was in 2016 when I guess that diesel and petrol were probably about £1.10 or £1.15 per litre."
