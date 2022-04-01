Bull rescued from swimming pool near Paignton
Firefighters have rescued a bull after it got stuck in a swimming pool in Devon.
Crews from Torquay, Paignton, Buckfastleigh and Exmouth attended the rescue in Westerland, near Paignton, at 23:00 BST on Thursday.
Teams used a special harness and lifting slings to lift the animal out of the water.
After it was rescued it was returned to its nearby field.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews were unsure how the bull ended up in the pool.
