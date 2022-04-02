One dead and one injured in Torquay road crash
A person has died in a road crash in south Devon, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash in Barton Road, Torquay, at about 02:10 BST.
One occupant of the vehicle was found dead at the scene, and their family had been informed, officers said.
A second person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the road was closed for several hours for a forensic examination, they added.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
