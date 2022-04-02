Runner raises more than £2,000 for local hospice
A Down's syndrome triathlete has raised more than £2,300 for the North Devon hospice this weekend.
Jade Kingdom beat the Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway to the top of the cliff in a 500ft (152m) ascent.
Ms Kingdom surpassed her fundraising target of £500, completing the challenge in 21 minutes.
The railway's marketing director, Bob Shaddick, said that the runner's "ability to overcome obstacles" was inspirational.
"In a time where many of us have faced unforeseen struggles in these last few years, Jade is a perfect reminder of what can be achieved by gritting your teeth, placing one foot in front of the other, and striving to always move forward," he said.
Ms Kingdom has raised over £23,000 for the North Devon Hospice since she begun fundraising in 2018.
Mr Shaddick said the runner was a "perfect local hero".
He said: "Her message is that people should strive to improve themselves by 1% every day, and she continues to show us, and everyone, how to achieve, how to embrace a new challenge and to break down barriers."
