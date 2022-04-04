Two teenagers rescued from cave on Plymouth Hoe
Two teenagers who were trying to save a pigeon had to be rescued from a cave after the tide came in.
One of the boys escaped the cave near Plymouth Hoe and called the emergency services.
Plymouth lifeboat crews were called to the scene at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.
Devon and Cornwall Police were also called to the incident and confirmed both teenagers were brought back to shore about 21:30 and taken home by officers.
