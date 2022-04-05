Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Man admits teenager's murder
A man from Plymouth has pleaded guilty to the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
Musician Cody Ackland, 24, from Southway, admitted the killing during a hearing at Plymouth Crown Court.
Miss McLeod, 18, was last seen at a bus stop in Leigham, Plymouth, on 20 November 2021. She was reported missing after failing to meet up with friends.
Her body was found in a wooded area on the edge of the city on 23 November. Police said there was no known link between Miss McLeod and Ackland.
Miss McLeod's body was found about seven miles (11km) from her home, near the beach at Bovisand.
'Life imprisonment'
Ackland, of Radcliffe Close, entered the guilty plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing and is due to be sentenced on 19 May after outstanding pathology reports are filed.
He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and to admit murdering the teenager on a date between 19 and 23 November.
Remanding Ackland in custody, Judge Robert Linford said the sentence would be "imprisonment for life" and "the only issue will be the minimum term which I must impose".
Close family members of the teenager - including her mother, father and brother - were in the courtroom for the hearing.
Friends of Miss McLeod watched the proceedings on a video link from an adjacent courtroom.
Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said she could not "even start to imagine the pain" Miss McLeod's family and friends "have been through over these past few months".
She said: "While there is no justice that can bring Bobbi-Anne back, I'm pleased this case will be concluded swiftly and I truly hope the family will get the answers they need to provide some closure on this terrible incident."
Devon and Cornwall Police assistant chief constable Nikki Leaper added: "Our thoughts remain with the McLeod family, and those close to Bobbi-Anne who have had a daughter, sister and friend so cruelly taken from them."
Ackland was a guitarist and singer in Plymouth-based indie band Rakuda.
Band members announced in November that the band would split up "with immediate effect" but weeks later members said they would be taking a "short hiatus from the music scene".
