RNLI lifeguards return to beaches for Easter holidays
- Published
RNLI lifeguards will return to beaches across the south-west of England and Channel Islands from Saturday.
Lifeguards will be present at 23 sites across Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Jersey until Sunday 24 April, the charity said.
Daily patrols will then continue from the 30 April.
However, patrols at popular spots including Fistral, Perranporth and Porthmeor will continue on a daily basis from Saturday until September.
Guy Botterill, the charity's lead for Cornwall, said Covid travel restrictions had meant the region was "incredibly busy with tourism" in 2021 and the RNLI had dealt with more incidents and helped more people.
He said: "Our teams across the South West have been working hard over the winter to ensure the beaches and lifeguard units are fully equipped and our lifeguards are trained to the highest standard."
Full list of beach patrols:
- In Cornwall: Tregonhawke, Praa Sands, Sennen, Porthmeor, Hayle, Gwithian, Porthtowan, Perranporth, Fistral, Towan, Watergate Bay, Mawgan Porth, Constantine, Harlyn, Polzeath, Widemouth and Summerleaze
- In Devon: Croyde and Woolacombe on the north coast, and Bantham and Exmouth on the south
- In Dorset: Weymouth
- Jersey: St. Ouen's Le Braye
- Daily patrols will continue from Saturday until the end of September at Fistral, Perranporth, Porthmeor, Sennen, Croyde and Woolacombe
Source: RNLI
While good weather may entice more people to beaches across the South West, Mr Botterill warned "the water is usually at its coldest at this time of the year and therefore increasing the risk of cold water shock".
"We'd urge people to head to one of our 23 RNLI lifeguarded beaches this Easter and speak to the lifeguards to find out the local risks, tides and weather conditions.
"Be prepared for whatever water activity you have planned, and always have a means of calling for help."
In 2021, RNLI lifeguards covering the South West dealt with 11,216 incidents, helped 13,664 people and saved 57 lives.
In comparison to 2019, the last full season unaffected by Covid restrictions, RNLI lifeguards dealt with 10,527 incidents, helped 13,069 people and saved 69 lives.
