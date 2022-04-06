Exeter witness appeal after alleged rape
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was allegedly raped in Exeter on 29 March.
Officers said they are keen to speak to two couples and a group of three people who were in the area at the time of the incident.
The alleged assault happened between 04:00 and 05:15 BST on the grounds around St Sidwell's Church.
A 20-year-old man was arrested and released on police bail in connection with the incident.
Search for witnesses
Officer in charge, Det Con Caroline Robertson, said the first couple police wanted to speak to were walking from the direction of Exeter prison towards the Clock Tower on New North Road at about 02:45 to 03:00 BST.
It is believed the couple, a man and a woman, were approached by a man near the bus stop opposite the Clock Tower hotel.
The second couple, also a man and a woman, walked through St Sidwell's churchyard from the Sidwell Street entrance exiting the churchyard towards King William Street at about 04:00 BST.
The woman is said to have been wearing "bunny ears".
Police are also urging a group of three people who were outside the Next store on Exeter High Street at about 05:00 BST to get in touch.
Det Con Robertson said: "There wouldn't have been much foot traffic at the time of the morning, so we are asking anyone who was on foot in that area around that time to make contact with us."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.