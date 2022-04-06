Hedgehog rescued from drain in Ivybridge
A hedgehog was rescued after it became stuck in a drain in Devon.
Charity South Devon Hedgehog Hospital was called to Ivybridge after property owners noticed a hedgehog had become trapped.
Following advice from another rescue centre in London, a volunteer removed the animal using flat-edged pliers.
The charity owner said the hedgehog, dubbed Duane, is due to be released in a few days after it has received care and a bath.
Stephanie Hutton, who runs the charity, said a member of the team at London Colney Hedgehog Rescue contacted her after she put out a post on Facebook asking for help.
Then volunteer Lydia Barnard managed to rescue Duane from the drain, and was placed in a heated enclosure.
Ms Hutton said the hedgehog did not appear to be dehydrated and the property owners would install a drain cover and it would be released in the garden in a few days.
She said: "He is covered in whatever was in the drain so will be having a bath."
