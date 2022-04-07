Defra confirms bird flu at Devon premises
- Published
Bird flu has been confirmed in poultry at a premises near Newton St Cyres and is suspected at a second premises in Tedburn St Mary.
As a result Defra said a 3km (1.8 miles) temporary control zone and 10km (6.2 miles) surveillance zone had been put in place around both sites.
All birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled.
It comes as the UK experiences its largest ever outbreak of avian influenza.
Free-range eggs can no longer be bought in the UK due to the length of time hens have been kept indoors following outbreaks of bird flu.
The eggs in shops will be labelled as "barn eggs" due to birds being kept inside for more than 16 weeks.
