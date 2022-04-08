Plymouth police cordon off section of city street
- Published
Police have cordoned off an area around a city takeaway pizza outlet while a forensic team investigates.
An investigator in a white protective suit was seen scouring the area around Domino's in Mutley Plain, Plymouth.
Traffic had been redirected away from the area earlier on Friday, but BBC Travel South West said the routes had been reopened.
Devon and Cornwall Police have been asked to comment but have not yet released any information.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.