Devon trawler breaks Brixham port record with Dover sole catch
- Published
A Devon-based trawler managed to break a port sale record after it landed a large amount of Dover sole.
The crew of six brought back 277 boxes of the flatfish from one trip and it sold for £155,000.
Their vessel, Margaret of Ladram, was skippered by Adam Cowan-Dickie whose son Luke plays rugby for England and Exeter Chiefs.
The catch was auctioned at the country's biggest fish market in Brixham.
The previous sale record for Brixham was also set by Mr Cowan-Dickie's team at £125,000 in November 2019.
The catch was landed into Holyhead after a trip in the British part of the Irish Sea.
Mr Cowan-Dickie, 53, said there was little fishing competition from Belgium and Holland as "their big boats are tied up because the price of fuel makes it too expensive for them".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.