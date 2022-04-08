Torquay cinema donated to theatre company for community to use
A cinema has been gifted to a theatre group for it to be turned into a theatre and community arts centre.
The former four screen Central Cinema in Torquay, Devon, will be a base for The Unleashed Theatre Company.
The group is made up of people who have lived on the streets and others who are recovering from addiction.
Previously owned by Merlin Cinemas, the building was purchased outright by an anonymous benefactor and gifted to the theatre company.
Built in 1870 as the Royal Lyceum and Opera House, Charles Dickens Oscar Wilde and Agatha Christie are among the names who have appeared there.
Martin Harris, the artistic director of The Unleashed Theatre Company, wants to re-establish the building's original name and exterior on the Abbey Road entrance and have the Unleashed Community Arts Centre downstairs on the Lower Union Lane entrance, available for use by the community, schools and local organisations.
"We want this to be an arts centre that means that people, who perhaps are on minimum wage or couldn't afford to join a choir or drama group, could get free access, that is our dream," he said.
Screen one will be the new theatre, screen two will be the community arts centre and it is hoped that screens three and four will become office spaces and dressing rooms.
Emma, a member of the theatre company, said she hoped the new space will allow them to develop more productions and films.
"Having a home of our own is going to be incredible because we can do all sorts of things," she said.
"We won't have to change things around, it can be on our own schedule, it will be our home, we'll have a base, that's really exciting."
