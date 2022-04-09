Plymouth street attack: Man in court charged with attempted murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a man who was stabbed in a street.
The man was attacked at about 03:00 BST on Friday on Mutley Plain, Plymouth, and suffered two stab wounds to the chest.
He is said to be recovering in hospital following surgery.
Meeraz Bachu, 20, of Ebrington Street, appeared before Plymouth Magistrates' Court earlier charged with attempted murder.
Mr Bachu was also charged with assaulting a police officer.
He was remanded in custody ahead of the case being transferred to Plymouth Crown Court.
Mr Bachu was further charged with possessing a large knife, affray, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.