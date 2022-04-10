Endangered Suffolk punch born near Dartmoor

Lower Teign Barn
Bertie's birth was captured on the Lower Teign Barn CCTV cameras

A "critically endangered" English Suffolk punch horse has been born in Bovey Tracey in Devon.

Bee gave birth to her foal Bertie on Thursday at Lower Teign Barn after almost a year's gestation.

Tamson Russell, breeder, said the sleepless nights waiting for the birth was "worth every moment".

According to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, there are fewer than 500 pure-bred Suffolk punch horses registered in the UK.

Bertie was born at Lower Teign Barn in Bovey Tracey

Ms Russell said it was her first time breeding a horse and Bee's first foal seemed to be ready to arrive in the evening.

"We checked the cameras at 11 o'clock - no foal; checked the cameras at 12 o'clock, and she'd produced the most strapping colt foal with no help or intervention at all," she explained.

"She was obviously a little bit perturbed first off, but soon got the hang of it."

Tam Russell (left) with mare Bee and foal Bertie

The Suffolk punch is the oldest English breed of working horse.

Ms Russell added: "They have a lot of spark and a lot of attitude.

"They're short, they're stocky, they're powerful."

