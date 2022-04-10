Endangered Suffolk punch born near Dartmoor
A "critically endangered" English Suffolk punch horse has been born in Bovey Tracey in Devon.
Bee gave birth to her foal Bertie on Thursday at Lower Teign Barn after almost a year's gestation.
Tamson Russell, breeder, said the sleepless nights waiting for the birth was "worth every moment".
According to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, there are fewer than 500 pure-bred Suffolk punch horses registered in the UK.
Ms Russell said it was her first time breeding a horse and Bee's first foal seemed to be ready to arrive in the evening.
"We checked the cameras at 11 o'clock - no foal; checked the cameras at 12 o'clock, and she'd produced the most strapping colt foal with no help or intervention at all," she explained.
"She was obviously a little bit perturbed first off, but soon got the hang of it."
The Suffolk punch is the oldest English breed of working horse.
Ms Russell added: "They have a lot of spark and a lot of attitude.
"They're short, they're stocky, they're powerful."
