Dog rescued after falling from cliff at Shinglehill Cove
- Published
A dog was rescued after falling over a cliff edge in Devon on Sunday.
Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team was called to Shinglehill Cove near Dartmouth at 11:00 BST after a dog called Bella fell over the edge of the cliff.
The coastguard said she had survived the "very high" drop and appeared to be "fit and well" on the beach below.
A lifeboat was dispatched to the inaccessible cove to collect Bella and reunite her with her owner.
A post on the Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team's Facebook page warned dog owners to keep their dogs on leads.
"This was the second time this year we have been called to a dog over a cliff in our local area," the post said.
"There was a happy outcome but it could have been very different."
