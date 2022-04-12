Exeter and Plymouth residents urged to register to vote for election
Devon councils are urging residents to register to vote ahead of elections in May.
A third of the seats on both the 57-seat Plymouth and 39-seat Exeter city councils are up for election.
Residents will vote on 5 May and choose their councillors for the next four years.
The deadline to register to vote is 14 April. To apply for a new postal vote the deadline is 17:00 BST on 19 April.
'Democratic right'
In Plymouth, a minority Conservative administration - relying on support from some of the Independents - has run the council since the last election.
The Conservative leader of the council was recently removed by a vote of no confidence, meaning Labour has 23 seats with the Conservatives holding 22.
Tracey Lee, Plymouth City Council chief executive and returning officer, said: "Registering to vote gives you a say on important issues that affect you - from roads and recycling, to education and climate change.
"It is important that anyone who is not already registered, or doesn't want to vote in person, apply as soon as possible so they don't miss out on their democratic right."
In Exeter, all 13 wards of the city will elect at least one city councillor, with two seats up for grabs in Exwick, Heavitree, Priory and Pennsylvania due to vacancies.
Labour will need to win at least six of the 17 seats being contested to maintain overall control, and the Conservative opposition could take charge if the party wins 16, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Labour, the Conservatives and the Greens will be contesting every seat on polling day, as will the Liberal Democrats apart from in St Loyes. Also standing for election are three candidates from the For Britain Movement and one independent.
Winners in each ward will serve the usual four-year term, while runners-up will get reduced one or two-year terms.
Residents can appoint someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote.
The deadline for applying for a proxy vote is 17:00 on 26 April.
