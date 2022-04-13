Man born prematurely thanks Derriford Hospital staff 18 years on
- Published
A man who was treated by Derriford Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), has returned to say thank you almost 18 years later.
Tom Rowe was born ten weeks premature in April 2004 and was cared for by NICU staff for two months.
His older brother Dr James Rowe recently finished a placement with the unit and invited his brother in to thank the team for their care.
His birth inspired Dr Rowe to become a doctor and care for preterm babies.
Dr Rowe said: "NICU has had such a positive impact for my family with Tom being a patient there and it's really special to come full circle and work here too."
Staff from the department who cared for him as a baby met him on his visit to the hospital in Plymouth.
Neonatal nurse consultant, Roisin McKeon-Carter said: "It is lovely to see the fruits of our labour in Tom, a healthy 18-year-old who is starting out on his career in Babcock.
"We are also delighted that Tom's big brother was inspired at the age of seven to become a doctor and care for preterm babies and their families."
