Police appeal after hammer assault and robbery in Plymouth
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was struck with a hammer before having his watch stolen in a robbery in Devon.
It is alleged the man in his 20s was assaulted on Wolseley Road, Plymouth, by eight men all wearing black.
It happened between 20:30 and 21:00 BST on 6 April and his condition is not known.
Police said a number of incidents happened in the Weston Mill area of Plymouth between 20:00 and 22:00.
Two mopeds were also stolen from pizza chain Papa John's on Wolseley Road on the same evening.
The vehicles were later retrieved, one with significant damage, said police.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and has since been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.
Devon and Cornwall Police is urging witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
