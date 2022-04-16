Umberleigh: Barn fire at farm 'thought to be accidental'
A large barn fire at a farm in Devon is "thought to have been accidental", firefighters have said.
Crews from all over North Devon were called to the blaze in Umberleigh at about 21:15 BST on Friday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire but said the barn, containing caravans, machinery and gas cylinders, had been destroyed.
The A377, closed overnight due to its proximity to the fire, reopened on Saturday morning.
