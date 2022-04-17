Plymouth: Possible 'unexploded ordnance' removed in Deer Park
A Royal Navy bomb disposal team has removed a possible "unexploded ordnance" from a residential area in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police was called to the Deer Park area of Plymouth.
Officers put a 100m (328ft) cordon in place after the possible ordnance was found.
The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) removed the item and officers lifted the cordon at about 16:00 BST on Sunday.
