Torbay vicar finishes Lent sea swim challenge for homeless
- Published
A Torbay vicar was joined by members of his congregation at the end of his 40-day sea swim challenge.
Father Gary Deighton chose to mark Lent with daily cold water swims to raise money for young homeless people.
Speaking of his swimming challenge he said: "I have no wild swimming experience, I hate the cold and I don't like being in the sea."
The first swim took place at Goodrington Beach in Paignton on Ash Wednesday.
His final swim happened on Saturday.
"Believe me, the sea was a lot warmer on Saturday, but even then it was very cold," said Father Deighton.
"There were plenty of lowlights, having Covid was certainly one and I actually missed four of the swims and others had to do it for me but I also returned too early. That was tough."
The vicar of Goodrington and Collaton St Mary has raised more than £4,500 for Nightstop - a new service for young homeless people.
Nightstop, which launched in December, has a network of volunteer hosts who provide beds in their homes for young people who need an immediate bed for the night.
The young people stay with their hosts until their needs are assessed and alternative accommodation is found.
The money raised will be added to the £7,250 raised by people sleeping out in the open on the tennis courts at the YMCA premises in Goodrington.
Father Deighton has previously raised money for homeless charities by sleeping rough during Lent.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk