Teen taken to hospital after taking drugs in Plymouth
- Published
A teenager was taken to hospital after taking drugs in Plymouth, police have said.
The force confirmed a number of teenagers were taking what was believed to have been ketamine on Hoe Road on Monday.
One person was taken to Derriford Hospital after becoming unwell, as well as three others as a precaution.
A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and is in custody.
Officers said all of the young people were in their mid to late teens and added the one who was unwell had responded to treatment and was expected to make a good recovery.
'Safeguarding'
Det Insp Debbie Wyatt said she wanted to warn children and young people of the dangers of drugs.
She said: "Safeguarding young people is a priority and we ask parents and carers to speak to their children about the risks associated with taking drugs.
"With the anticipated good weather in the summer months, we would also ask that parents and carers are aware of where their children are going and what they are doing.
"On this occasion, all of those involved are in the process of recovering but there have been tragic incidents in recent years where teenagers have lost their lives and we do not wish for anyone in our community to have to go through such an ordeal."
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them.
