Exeter man cleared of raping man in city park

The alleged attack happened in Rougemont Gardens on 21 October

A restaurant worker has been cleared of raping a man in an Exeter city centre park.

Ahmed Al-Shamri, 38, was found not guilty by a jury at Exeter Crown Court at the end of a week-long trial.

The prosecution alleged he raped a stranger who he met in a gay nightclub after leading him to the nearby Rougemont Gardens in October 2021.

Mr Al-Shamri, of Holland Road, Exeter, told the jury that everything that happened between them was consensual.

