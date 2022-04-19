Exeter man cleared of raping man in city park
A restaurant worker has been cleared of raping a man in an Exeter city centre park.
Ahmed Al-Shamri, 38, was found not guilty by a jury at Exeter Crown Court at the end of a week-long trial.
The prosecution alleged he raped a stranger who he met in a gay nightclub after leading him to the nearby Rougemont Gardens in October 2021.
Mr Al-Shamri, of Holland Road, Exeter, told the jury that everything that happened between them was consensual.
