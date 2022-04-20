Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Devon care home
A south west woman has celebrated her 106th birthday.
Vera Crisp, a resident at Care South's Fremington Manor care home in Barnstaple, hosted birthday celebrations at the home with friends and family.
Earlier in her life Ms Crisp worked as a clothes manufacturer, as well as at a firm of stockbrokers.
She was born in Highbridge, Somerset, in her grandparents' pub The Lamb Inn on 20 April 1916.
The 106-year-old lived in Taunton before moving to London with her late husband Sidney, where she continued to live until moving to Fremington Manor to be closer to her family.
Ms Crisp loves greyhound racing, fishing and cooking, and was a ballroom dancer in the 1930s.
She spent her birthday with her family, including one of her two daughters, her grandson and two great granddaughters.
Jim Newman, Ms Crisp's grandson, said: "She's been the one person who's been there through everything for all of us.
"She's an inspiration, a fantastic woman."
Care home manager Rae Vanstone said: "It's been absolutely amazing to have a lovely birthday party for her.
"It's been absolutely brilliant and the weather's been amazing."
