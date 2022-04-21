New parking cameras installed at Devon hospital
New cameras are to be introduced at a Devon hospital to make parking "more convenient," the hospital said.
North Devon District Hospital (NDDH) in Barnstaple has had automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed and active from Wednesday.
Patients and visitors will pay on exit by entering their registration number at a payment machine.
It has been confirmed the cost of parking and the location of the payment machines will not change.
Blue badge holders will receive free parking by scanning their badge at the machines.
Regular visitors will still be able to buy five and seven day tickets at a special rate, and the 15-minute free parking period remains.
A spokesperson for the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said: "We hope the new system will make parking at NDDH more convenient and easy to use for patients and visitors.
"We will have staff on hand to help people when the new system goes live."
