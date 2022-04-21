Plymouth mother sentenced for breaking son's arm with stick
A mother who broke her five-year-old son's arm with a stick has been given a suspended jail sentence.
The 29-year-old Plymouth woman, who cannot be named, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a trial.
Plymouth Crown Court heard the incident happened in January 2018.
Suspending her two year jail term, Judge Robert Linford said the woman had lost her temper and struck her son during a "moment's complete insanity".
A surgeon who gave evidence during the trial said in his opinion the fracture was caused by a "direct blow" from a wooden stick as the boy raised his arm to protect himself.
The mother told police her son injured himself when he was playing and fell over and struck a protruding telephone socket.
She said she had a "perfect" relationship with her son, saying: "He is everything to me."
The court heard she had not seen her children for two years and any future contact would be strictly monitored.
