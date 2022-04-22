Plymouth schoolchildren in wildflower planting
Thousands of schoolchildren have been helping pollinating insects by planting wildflower seeds.
All 36,000 schoolchildren in Plymouth were given a packet of seeds in a project to mark Earth Day.
The aim was to increase the number of plants for pollinating insects in the city.
Environmental organisation Pollenize said 39 species of wildflowers had been included in the children's packets "for maximum flower production".
The seeds have been planted across the city.
Sowing sites would be monitored to "engage the younger generation in the importance of bees and other pollinators, and their natural habitat", said Pollenize.
Children were also encouraged to colour in their own individual flowers and then watch them together in an animated show at the Market Hall in Devonport.
Owen Finnie, of Pollenize, said: "This spring, every schoolchild in Plymouth has the power to become an eco-hero.
"Pollinators are in real trouble and they need our help, our wildflower meadows are rare habitats in the UK, and they have declined by 97% since the 1930s."
