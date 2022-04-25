Devon and Somerset roadshows share alcohol warning for rivers and lakes
- Published
Firefighters have warned about the "deadly" combination of alcohol and accidentally ending up in a river or lake.
On average Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service attends 35 water rescue incidents every year from rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
Nationally 49 out of 176 water-related fatalities in 2020 involved a victim who had drunk alcohol or taken drugs.
A series of roadshows is aimed at increasing awareness.
Ros Clarke, group manager for prevention at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We particularly want people to take care when socialising around water.
"Alcohol and water are a deadly combination, you can think you're invincible, but currents are often strong and the water is cold.
"Please encourage your friends to take a route home avoiding water after a night out."
If someone falls into the water follow this advice, says the fire service.
- Never go into the water to try to save someone
- Call 999 immediately
- If you're near the coast, ask for the coastguard
- If you are inland, ask for the fire and ambulance services
- Let emergency services know where you are. Use location services on your phone if possible
