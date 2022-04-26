Totnes: Fire investigation being carried out at industrial estate
An investigation has begun into the cause of a fire at an industrial estate at in Totnes, Devon.
Eight appliances were called to the blaze at the Tideford Organics unit on Babbage Road at about 20:10 BST on Monday.
The unit, used for cardboard packaging, was completely damaged by fire which was spreading to other units.
Two relief crews were requested to monitor the scene overnight, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire service started to scale down its operation shortly before midnight.
